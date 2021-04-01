More than 150 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee. 6,790 new cases statewide

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 153 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County.

Local infections now total 33,494 in Manatee County, since the start of the pandemic.

Across Florida, there were 6,790 new infections reported. Infections in the state now total 2,064,525.

The deaths of 69 residents and two non-residents in Florida from COVID-19 were added to the state health department’s official death tolls. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,494 residents and 649 non-residents in the state who have died from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday. The official death in Manatee stands at 635.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,359 to 29,465. The death toll remained at 787.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,076 to 4,083. The death toll dropped from 87 to 85.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,903 to 2,906. The death toll rose from 38 to 39.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 121,553 to 122,188. The death toll increased from 1,614 to 1,615.





Pinellas County cases increased from 72,243 to 72,557. The death toll increased from 1,554 to 1,555.





This is a developing story and will be updated.