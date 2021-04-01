Coronavirus

More than 150 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee. 6,790 new cases statewide

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 153 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County.

Local infections now total 33,494 in Manatee County, since the start of the pandemic.

Across Florida, there were 6,790 new infections reported. Infections in the state now total 2,064,525.

The deaths of 69 residents and two non-residents in Florida from COVID-19 were added to the state health department’s official death tolls. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,494 residents and 649 non-residents in the state who have died from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday. The official death in Manatee stands at 635.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service