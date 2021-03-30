Coronavirus

77 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. More than 5,000 new cases in Florida

Manatee

There were 77 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County reported Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Infections locally now total 34,697. Across the state, there were 5,062 new cases reported, raising the count in the state to 2,052,441.

The deaths of 91 residents and one resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 33,338 residents and 645 non-residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

In Manatee County, the official death remained 635, with no new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service