77 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. More than 5,000 new cases in Florida

There were 77 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County reported Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Infections locally now total 34,697. Across the state, there were 5,062 new cases reported, raising the count in the state to 2,052,441.

The deaths of 91 residents and one resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 33,338 residents and 645 non-residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

In Manatee County, the official death remained 635, with no new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,178 to 29,248. The death toll remained at 785.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,061 to 4,067. The death toll rose from 84 to 85.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,896 to 2,898. The death toll rose from 37 to 38.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 120,893 to 121,150. The death toll rose from 1,602 to 1,611.





Pinellas County cases increased from 71,839 to 72,005. The death toll dropped from 1,554 to 1,553.





This is a developing story and will be updated.