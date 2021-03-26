Coronavirus

Manatee has 125 new coronavirus infections. About 12% of population fully inoculated

Another 125 people in Manatee County have contracted the coronavirus while about 12% of the county’s population is fully inoculated against the virus, according the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

In Manatee County, there have been 34,371 people who have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, there were 5,750 new cases of the coronavirus reported Friday. Infections in Florida now total 2,033,179.

The deaths of 159 residents and eight non-residents from COVID-19 in Florida were also confirmed on Florida. The respiratory illness has caused the deaths of 33,116 residents and 640 non-residents in the state.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, leaving the local death toll at 632.

The tests processed on Thursday had a positivity rate of 6.6% with 120 residents with a median age of 39 testing positive, according to the state health department.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, down 58% compared to two months ago. On Friday, there were 2,863 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations are down 62% compared to two months ago. There were 28 people admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19 on Friday.

Locally, the three general hospitals had 63 available beds, including five ICU beds, on Friday, according to AHCA which does not track whether those beds are adequately staffed.

Vaccine availability has increased but the majority of the population has yet to be vaccinated. In Florida, a total of 5,475,209 have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 3,004,403 of them have been fully inoculated, according to state health department’s daily vaccine reports.

In Manatee County, there have been 118,144 people who have received at least a first dose, while 50,149 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

