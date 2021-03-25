Coronavirus

COVID-19 update: Virus kills 3 more Manatee County residents. 48K fully vaccinated

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 111 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,773 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 107 more Florida residents, including the deaths in Manatee, as well as two additional non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,589 people, including 632 non-residents.

Over thepast week, Florida recorded the second-most new cases of any state, behind only New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the fifth-most new COVID-19 deaths.

In Manatee County, local deaths now number 632, and the cumulative case count since testing began stands at 34,246.

The average local positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise.

Over the past week, an average of 6.6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 5.8% the week prior and 5.7% a month ago.

More than 113,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report. Of those residents 48,000 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 5.3 million people have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, including over 2.9 million people that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

