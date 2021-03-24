Coronavirus

Manatee County has 99 new coronavirus infections. State reports 5,143 new cases

Manatee

Ninety-nine new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Infections now total 34,135 in Manatee County.

Across Florida, there were 5,143 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,021,656 people in Florida who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 30 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were added to official death tolls on Thursday. There have been 32,850 residents and 630 non-residents who have died in Florida from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll stands at 629.

Surrounding counties:

