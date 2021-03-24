Manatee County has 99 new coronavirus infections. State reports 5,143 new cases

Ninety-nine new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Infections now total 34,135 in Manatee County.

Across Florida, there were 5,143 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,021,656 people in Florida who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 30 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were added to official death tolls on Thursday. There have been 32,850 residents and 630 non-residents who have died in Florida from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll stands at 629.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,592 to 28,684. The death toll remained at 776.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,997 to 4,007. The death toll remained at 80.





Hardee County case count remained 2,876 to 2,880. The death toll remained at 37.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 118,558 to 118,911. The death toll remained at 1,582.





Pinellas County cases increased from 70,580 to 70,708. The death toll rose from 1,529 to 1,531.





This is a developing story and will be updated.