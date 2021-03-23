Official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County drops by one

The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County has dropped by one. As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health now says 629 people in Manatee have died from COVID-19.

The health department has refused to provide explanations since the start of the pandemic of why deaths are removed from official death tolls.

Across Florida on Tuesday, the deaths of 41 residents from COVID-19 were confirmed. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,820 residents and 629 non-residents who have died.

There were also 5,302 new coronavirus infections reported statewide. Infections in Florida now total 2,016,513.

Locally, there were 131 new coronavirus infections reported. In Manatee County, there have been 34,036 people who have contracted the virus.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,515 to 28,592. The death toll dropped from 777 to 776.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,985 to 3,997. The death toll remained 80.





Hardee County case count remained 2,876. The death toll remained 37.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 118,190 to 118,558. The death toll remained 1,582.





Pinellas County cases increased from 70,382 to 70,580. The death toll rose from 1,526 to 1,529.





This is a developing story and will be updated.