Manatee County reports 73 new coronavirus infections. Daily positivity rate jumps

Manatee County had 73 new coronavirus infections reported on Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

Across Florida there were 2,862 new cases reported, raising total infections in the state to 2,011,211. In Manatee County, infections now total 33,905.

The daily positivity rate in Manatee County jumped on Monday. Of the resident tests processed Sunday, 9.1% were positive, compared to 5.4% the previous day, according to the state health department.

Those 74 residents who tested positive were a median age of 44 years old. Another 738 residents tested negative.

The deaths of 37 residents and two non-residents in the state from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,779 residents and 629 non-residents killed in the state by COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported on Monday. The official local death toll remained at 630.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to decline across the state — down about 58% from two months ago. On Monday, there were 2,896 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations are down about 62% from two months ago. On Monday, there were 35 people admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

Manatee County’s three general hospitals had 78 available beds, including 13 ICU beds, according to AHCA, which does not track whether beds are adequately staffed.

Across the state, 2,214,997 have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department. Another 2,740,267 people in the state have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

In Manatee County, there are 57,726 people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 46,534 people have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,399 to 28,515. The death toll increased from 775 to 777.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,976 to 3,985. The death toll rose from 79 to 80.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,872 to 2,876. The death toll remained 37.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 117,769 to 118,190. The death toll increased from 1,577 to 1,582.





Pinellas County cases increased from 70,089 to 70,382. The death toll remained at 1,524 to 1,526.