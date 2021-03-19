Coronavirus

Manatee has 89 new coronavirus infections. State nears 2 million cases during pandemic

Manatee County has 89 new coronavirus infections among the 5,140 new cases statewide reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

Infections in Manatee County since the start of the pandemic total 33,670. Across Florida, there have been 1,999,257 people who have tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of 53 residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed by the state health department on Friday. There have been 32,651 residents and 622 non-residents killed by COVID-19, according to the state.

In Manatee County, the official death toll remains at 630.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline across Florida, down about 32% compared to a month ago. On Friday, there were 2,917 people admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalization saw an uptick of about 6% on Friday compared to the previous day. The county’s three general hospitals had 31 patients admitted because of COVID-19 on Friday.

The hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 74 available beds, including 10 ICU beds, according to AHCA which does not take into account whether the beds are adquately staffed.

Locally, there have been 98,819 people who have received at least a first of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department.. Among them, 44,663 people have been fully inoculated.

Across Florida, there have been 4,710,033 people who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,617,095 being fully inoculated against the virus.

