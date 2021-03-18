Manatee County has 45 new coronavirus infections. Florida reports 5,093 new cases

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 45 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County, among 5,093 new cases statewide.

In Manatee County, infections now total 33,581 since the start of the pandemic. Across Florida, 1,994,117 people have tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of 94 residents and five non-residents from COVID-19 across the state were also reported on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,598 residents and 621 non-residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 caused deaths reported on Thursday. The official death toll remains at 630.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,175 to 28,254. The death toll remained at 751.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,956 to 3,966. The death toll remained at 79.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,863 to 2,866. The death toll remained at 35.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 116,691 to 117,040. The death toll rose from 1,567 to 1,573.





Pinellas County cases increased from 69,468 to 69,667. The death toll rose remained at 1,522.





This is a developing story and will be updated.