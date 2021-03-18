Coronavirus

Manatee County has 45 new coronavirus infections. Florida reports 5,093 new cases

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 45 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County, among 5,093 new cases statewide.

In Manatee County, infections now total 33,581 since the start of the pandemic. Across Florida, 1,994,117 people have tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of 94 residents and five non-residents from COVID-19 across the state were also reported on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,598 residents and 621 non-residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 caused deaths reported on Thursday. The official death toll remains at 630.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
