Another 150 cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Local positivity rate ticks up

Another 150 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,599 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 55 more Florida residents and four more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,120 people, including 616 non-residents.

No new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Wednesday, where the death toll remained at 630 residents.

Meanwhile, the local positivity rate in Manatee County increased for a third straight day. Test results processed on Tuesday had a positivity rate of 8.7%, the highest since the end of February. Monday’s results had a rate of 7.9% and Sunday’s 6.8%, which are also both higher than average for recent weeks.

On average, the local positivity rate has been trending downward since January, but it will head back in the wrong direction if the elevated daily positive rates continue.

Over the last week, an average of 5.9% of test results were new positive cases. That compares to 5.9% the week prior and 6.5% a month ago.

More than 92,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 41,000 that have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4.4 million have gotten at least a first shot, and over 2.4 million are fully vaccinated.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

