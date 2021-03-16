Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Local resident death toll hits 630

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The county’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 630 residents. The vast majority of local deaths (more than 80%) have been among residents 65 and up, according to health department records. And deaths tied to long-term care facilities account for at least 30% of local COVID-19 fatalities.

Statewide, the health department confirmed 4,791 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 119 more cases in Manatee County.

The deaths of 101 additional Florida residents and one additional non-resident were also recorded. That brings the state’s death toll to 33,061, including 612 non-residents.

Over the last seven days, Florida has recorded the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the fourth-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count since testing began now totals 33,386.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
