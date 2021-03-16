Manatee County COVID update: Local resident death toll hits 630

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The county’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 630 residents. The vast majority of local deaths (more than 80%) have been among residents 65 and up, according to health department records. And deaths tied to long-term care facilities account for at least 30% of local COVID-19 fatalities.

Statewide, the health department confirmed 4,791 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 119 more cases in Manatee County.

The deaths of 101 additional Florida residents and one additional non-resident were also recorded. That brings the state’s death toll to 33,061, including 612 non-residents.

Over the last seven days, Florida has recorded the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the fourth-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count since testing began now totals 33,386.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 33,267 to 33,386.





The death toll increased from 629 to 630.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,405.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 1,979,634 to 1,984,425.

The resident death toll rose from 32,348 to 32,449. The non-resident death toll rose from 611 to 612.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,025 to 28,092. The death toll remained at 751.





Pinellas County cases increased from 69,192 to 69,334. The death toll increased from 1,510 to 1,520.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 115,912 to 116,309. The death toll increased from 1,555 to 1,566.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,857 to 2,862. The death toll remained at 35.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,938 to 3,947. The death toll remained at 79.





This story will be updated.