Coronavirus

COVID kills Manatee County resident. Florida has second-lowest daily case count this year

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 36 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 2,826 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday. For Florida, it was the second-lowest daily count of cases so far this year. The lowest was on March 1, when 1,700 new cases were recorded. Before that, Florida hadn’t seen a case count this low since Halloween.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 93 more Florida residents and six more non-residents due to COVID-19 on Monday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 32,348 and 611 non-residents.

Florida continues to rank fourth for overall deaths and third for overall cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, resident deaths now total 629, while the overall COVID-19 case count since testing began now totals 33,267.

As of Sunday, more than 89,000 Manatee County residents have been at least partially immunized against COVID-19, including over 37,000 residents who have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department’s vaccine report.

Statewide, over 4.2 million people have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 2.3 million people that have been fully vaccinated.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service