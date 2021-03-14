Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Two more resident deaths. 36K fully vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 51 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,699 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday as Florida’s new case numbers continue to trend downward.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 30 more Florida residents, including the two fatalities in Manatee, and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now numbers 32,255 residents and 605 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, deaths from the novel coronavirus now number 628, and total cases since testing began equal 33,231.

Over the last week, an average of 5.4% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 6.1% last week and 6.3% a month ago.

With vaccinations accelerating around the state, more than 4.2 million people in Florida had been at least partially immunized against COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the health department’s vaccine report.

In Manatee County, more than 88,000 residents had received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 36,719 residents that had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald.
