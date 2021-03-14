Manatee County COVID update: Two more resident deaths. 36K fully vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 51 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,699 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday as Florida’s new case numbers continue to trend downward.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 30 more Florida residents, including the two fatalities in Manatee, and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now numbers 32,255 residents and 605 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, deaths from the novel coronavirus now number 628, and total cases since testing began equal 33,231.

Over the last week, an average of 5.4% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 6.1% last week and 6.3% a month ago.

With vaccinations accelerating around the state, more than 4.2 million people in Florida had been at least partially immunized against COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the health department’s vaccine report.

In Manatee County, more than 88,000 residents had received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 36,719 residents that had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 33,180 to 33,231. (628 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll increased from 626 to 628. (It increased by 16 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,401 to 1,402. (20 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 4.9% to 4.8%.

1,352 cases (4% of all cases) and 191 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 87,664 to 88,498. (It increased by 17,112 over the last week.)





51,779 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36,719 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,973,109 to 1,976,808.





The resident death toll rose from 32,225 to 32,255. The non-resident death toll rose from 604 to 605.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5.1% to 5.7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 4,141,148 to 4,204,186.

1,880,820 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,323,366 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,928 to 27,973. The death toll remained at 751.





Pinellas County cases increased from 68,912 to 69,063. The death toll remained at 1,501.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 115,482 to 115,722. The death toll remained at 1,555.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,853 to 2,855. The death toll remained at 34.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,931 to 3,934. The death toll increased from 77 to 78.



