‘I’m relieved.’ Manatee County School District employees line up for COVID-19 vaccines

Hundreds of Manatee County School District teachers and employees lined the wall of Braden River High School’s gymnasium on Saturday to receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked how it felt to be getting the vaccine, teacher Debra Vejavac said, “Relieved. I’m a traveling teacher with the district so I’m at multiple schools. So I just want to protect myself and my family so I’m just happy. It’s a one-time shot and we’re good to go and then spring break can continue and I know I’m protected.”

Emails went out to district employees on Friday announcing that 1,000 vaccines would be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, between Saturday and Sunday. It was the first vaccination event that didn’t require an appointment.

Vejavac arrived around 7 a.m. to be the second person in line, two hours before the gym doors were scheduled to open to begin the vaccinations. Just ahead of her was Darlene Tschiemver.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I got the email from the school yesterday and just decided I want to do it today. As I was driving here I was thinking, am I going to be early? Am I going to be late? So I figured when I got here I could judge at that point whether I should come tomorrow.”

Tschiemver ended up being first in line, “So it’s good. I can start my spring break for sure now.”

The event was offered to teachers and employees over the age of 50 and organized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, whose on-site organizer refused comment and denied media access inside the school.

It’s been a challenging year full of adaptations, but the teachers had nothing but praise for how the school district has stepped up to meet those challenges.

“This year has been a challenge,” said Pamela Kayser. “The boys I deal with are all athletes so I work at a smaller school, but am also a substitute with the district.”

Another 500 vaccinations will be offered Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis at Braden River High School for district employees over the age of 50.

Beginning Monday and Wednesday, an additional 3,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second dose, will be given to district employees by appointment only at Palmetto High School, 1200 17th St. W.

MCR Health is organizing the vaccinations and 1,500 appointments will be available each day. Appointments can be scheduled at the COVID-19 Vaccine for SDMC Employees webpage.