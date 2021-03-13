Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents as vaccinations near 83,000

For some, the quickening pace of vaccinations for COVID-19 is coming too late, as Florida health officials reported Saturday that two more Manatee County residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Vaccinations neared 83,000 on Saturday with 82,992 now having received at least one vaccination. There are 34,914 who have completed the series and are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The two new deaths were among 80 new resident deaths reported across the state. Both deaths were in age groups over 65 years old. Those over the age of 64 have been hit hard with the virus, representing just 18% of the total cases, but 82% of the fatalities.

Manatee County’s death toll rose to 626 while 32,225 Floridians have now lost their lives to the disease, not including 604 nonresidents.

Health officials reported 104 new cases in Manatee County, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 33,180. The 104 new cases were reported out of 1,997 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 5.2%.

There were another 5,244 cases reported in Florida for a total number of infections of 1,973,109.

According to the latest data, three more Manatee County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of local hospitalizations to 1,401 since the outbreak.

Of Manatee County’s 626 fatalities, 183 have now been linked back to local long-term care facilities.

Local pediatric cases have climbed to 4,280 cases and those under the age of 18 continue to test positive at around 13.5%.

All Manatee County deaths by age groups:

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

