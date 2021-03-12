State officials report 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 77 more positive cases in Manatee County

Four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 and 77 others have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said Friday.

Across the state, Florida reported 5,214 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1,967,865 — 1,931,613 residents and 36,252 non-residents.

Friday’s update brings Manatee County’s total number of positive cases to 33,076. Health officials say 32,361 of those cases are Florida residents, while 715 live out-of-state.

In Manatee, 624 residents have died from COVID-19. Throughout the state, there have been 32,145 COVID-19 deaths — 32,145 residents and 599 non-residents.

State health officials said 2,203,788 people have been fully vaccinated throughout the state. In Manatee County, 34,914 people have been fully vaccinated, and 82,992 people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES: