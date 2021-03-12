Coronavirus 3 new coronavirus cases in Manatee public schools. Here are the affected campuses

Three students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Thursday. As a result, at least 41 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 25 exposures.

Jain Middle School, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School, one postive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

As of Thursday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 22 — has been reported at Buffalo Creek Middle School, Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by 19 at Palmetto High School and 17 each at Moody Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 393 coronavirus infections and at least 5,502 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.