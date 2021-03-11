Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. 89 new coronavirus infections reported

Manatee

A Manatee County resident was among the latest COVID-19 deaths reported in the state on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 620 residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 92 residents and four non-residents because of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday. According to the state, there have been 32,040 residents and 599 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

There were also 5,065 new coronavirus infections reported across Florida on Thursday. Infections in the state now total 1,962,651.

In Manatee County, there were 89 new infections reported. There have been 32,999 people who have contracted the coronavirus locally.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
