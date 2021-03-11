COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. 89 new coronavirus infections reported

A Manatee County resident was among the latest COVID-19 deaths reported in the state on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 620 residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 92 residents and four non-residents because of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday. According to the state, there have been 32,040 residents and 599 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

There were also 5,065 new coronavirus infections reported across Florida on Thursday. Infections in the state now total 1,962,651.

In Manatee County, there were 89 new infections reported. There have been 32,999 people who have contracted the coronavirus locally.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,728 to 27,793. The death toll remained at 751.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,904 to 3,909. The death toll rose from 75 to 76.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,828 to 2,832. The death toll remained at 31.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 114,422 to 114,724. The death toll dropped from 1,545 to 1,548..





Pinellas County cases increased from 68,085 to 68,494. The death toll remained at 1,481.





This is a developing story and will be updated.