6 new coronavirus cases in Manatee public schools. Here are the affected campuses

Six students at four schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Wednesday . As a result, at least 130 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

Half of the new cases were reported at Jain Middle School in Lakewood Ranch, which this week has reported has nine new cases and 175 exposures.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 31 exposures.

Haile Middle School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Jain Middle School, three positive students and 58 exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and 32 exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 22 — has been reported at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by 21 at Buffalo Creek Middle School, 19 at Palmetto High School and 17 each at Moody Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 390 coronavirus infections and at least 5,462 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.