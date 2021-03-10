Coronavirus

Manatee’s official COVID-19 death toll drops by five. 111 new infections reported

The Florida Department of Health has lowered Manatee County’s official COVID-19 death toll by five.

According to the state, there have been 619 local residents who have died from COVID-19 The state health department has refused to comment when it lowers the number of people who have died from the disease.

Across the state, the official death tolls rose by 59 residents and three non-residents. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,948 residents and 595 residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to the health department.

The state also reported 4,853 new coronavirus infections across Florida on Wednesday. Infections in the state now total 1,957,586.

In Manatee County, there were 111 new infections reported. Locally, there have been 32,910 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
