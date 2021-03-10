Manatee’s official COVID-19 death toll drops by five. 111 new infections reported

The Florida Department of Health has lowered Manatee County’s official COVID-19 death toll by five.

According to the state, there have been 619 local residents who have died from COVID-19 The state health department has refused to comment when it lowers the number of people who have died from the disease.

Across the state, the official death tolls rose by 59 residents and three non-residents. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,948 residents and 595 residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to the health department.

The state also reported 4,853 new coronavirus infections across Florida on Wednesday. Infections in the state now total 1,957,586.

In Manatee County, there were 111 new infections reported. Locally, there have been 32,910 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,654 to 27,728. The death toll rose from 750 to 751.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,894 to 3,904. The death toll dropped from 76 to 75.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,824 to 2,828. The death toll remained at 31.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 114,061 to 114,422. The death toll dropped from 1,555 to 1,545.





Pinellas County cases increased from 68,085. The death toll dropped from 1,482 to 1,481.





This is a developing story and will be updated.