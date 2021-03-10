Florida teachers, childcare workers will have first shot at COVID-19 vaccines at Publix

Publix, which is part of the federal retail pharmacy program, is following a directive from President Joe Biden to get teachers and childcare workers at least one vaccine dose by the end of the month in hopes of getting more kids back to school in person nationwide. Spectrum Bay News 9 file photo

Publix is prioritizing all prekindergarten through 12th-grade school staff and childcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine at its participating stores.

The grocery store chain, which is part of the federal retail pharmacy program, is following a directive from President Joe Biden to get those workers at least one vaccine dose by the end of the month in hopes of getting more kids back to school in person nationwide.

The Publix appointment portal states this priority will be until further notice and wait times for other eligible groups may be longer than normal.

“After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals,” Publix said in a statement.

The Publix appointment portal is open to any Florida resident who meets state and/or federal vaccine eligibility guidelines.