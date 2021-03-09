7 new coronavirus infections in Manatee public schools. Here are the affected campuses

Seven people — six students and one employee — at six campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district reported Tuesday . As a result, at least 78 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

Five of the new cases — and 113 of the exposures — were reported at Jain Middle School School in Lakewood Ranch. Multiple cases also were reported at Kinnan Elementary School (two) in south county, Palmetto High School (three) and Stewart Elementary School (two) in Northwest Bradenton.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River Middle School, one positive student and eight exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Jain Middle School, one positive employee and four exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive student and 37 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School, one positive student and four exposures.

Palmetto High School, two positive students and nine exposures.

As of Tuesday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by 20 at Buffalo Creek Middle School, 19 at Palmetto High School and 17 each at Moody Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 384 coronavirus infections and at least 5,332 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.