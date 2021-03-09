COVID-19 kills 10 more Manatee County residents. 132 new deaths reported in Florida

COVID-19 has killed 10 more Manatee County residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 132 deaths reported in Florida on Tuesday.

In Manatee County, there have been 624 residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

Statewide, the deaths of 125 residents and seven non-residents were confirmed on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,889 residents and 592 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The state also recorded 4,426 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. Cases in Florida now total 1,952,733.

Manatee County had 105 new infections reported, raising the county’s total to 32,799.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,572 to 27,654. The death toll remained at 750.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,876 to 3,894. The death toll remained at 76.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,822 to 2,824. The death toll remained at 31.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 113,794 to 114,061. The death toll rose from 1,535 to 1,555.





Pinellas County cases increased from 67,961 to 68,085. The death toll rose from 1,481 to 1,482.





This is a developing story and will be updated.