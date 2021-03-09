Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 10 more Manatee County residents. 132 new deaths reported in Florida

COVID-19 has killed 10 more Manatee County residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 132 deaths reported in Florida on Tuesday.

In Manatee County, there have been 624 residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

Statewide, the deaths of 125 residents and seven non-residents were confirmed on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,889 residents and 592 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The state also recorded 4,426 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. Cases in Florida now total 1,952,733.

Manatee County had 105 new infections reported, raising the county’s total to 32,799.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
