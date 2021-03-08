21 new coronavirus infections in Manatee public schools. Here are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District on Monday reported a big jump of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Twenty one people — 19 students and two employees — at 13 campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district reported Monday. As a result, at least 245 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

Five of the new cases — and 113 of the exposures — were reported at Jain Middle School School in Lakewood Ranch. Multiple cases also were reported at Kinnan Elementary School (two) in south county, Palmetto High School (three) and Stewart Elementary School (two) in Northwest Bradenton.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River High School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Braden River Middle School, one positive student and at least four exposures, pending the completion of contact tracing.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 19 exposures.

Harllee Middle School, one positive employee and four exposures.

Jain Middle School, five positive students and 113 exposures.

Kinnan Elementary School, two positive students and 25 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and 14 exposures.

Moody Elementary School, one positive student and 21 exposures.

Palmetto High School, three positive students and at least nine exposures, pending the completion of contact tracing.

Parrish Community High School, one positive student and two exposures.

Professional Support Center, one positive employee and three exposures.

Stewart Elementary School, two positive students and 12 exposures.

Tara Elementary School, one and 23 exposures.

The case at Harllee Middle was the first reported at that school since the start of the semester on Jan. 4.

As of Monday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by 19 at Buffalo Creek Middle School and 17 each at Moody Elementary School. Palmetto High School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 377 coronavirus infections and at least 5,218 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.