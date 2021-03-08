Coronavirus
New COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Bradenton
Health care professionals vaccinate people as they drive through a line at the Manatee County Public Safety Center in Bradenton at 2101 47th Terrace E. For eight weeks the site will administer the vaccine for COVID-19; the first four weeks for the first dose and the second four weeks will be for second doses. The vaccination site will be augmented with workers from the state, and will be administer 900-1,000 doses a day, said Steve Litschauer, chief of emergency management. Recipients will be drawn from the county’s vaccine standby pool.
Comments