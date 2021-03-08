Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 2 more Manatee residents. State reports fewest new cases since Halloween

Two Manatee County residents are among the latest 83 deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. The health department also reported the fewest number of new cases since Halloween.

Statewide, there were 3,312 new coronavirus infections reported, the lowest daily count since 2,331 cases reported on Oct. 31. There have been 1,948,307 infected in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

There were 91 new infections reported in Manatee County, raising the total of people who have contracted the coronavirus to 32,694.

Across the state, the deaths of 81 residents and two non-residents were confirmed on Tuesday. In Florida, 31,764 residents and 585 non-residents have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

In Manatee County, there have been 614 residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, across Florida there have been 3,590,686 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. Among them, 1,959,490 people have been fully inoculated.

In Manatee County, there have been 71,779 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 29,108 of them have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

