COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Florida death toll tops 32,000

Manatee

A Manatee County resident is among the 138 latest COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, there have been 609 residents who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, according to the health department.

Statewide, the deaths of 135 residents and three non-residents were reported on Friday. A total of 32,093 people have died in Florida from COVID-19 — 31,522 residents and 571 non-residents.

The state health department also reported 5,975 new coronavirus infections in Florida. Infections in the state now total 1,936,207.

In Manatee County, there were 134 new cases reported. Locally there have been 32,443 people infected with the coronavirus.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

