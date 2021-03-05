COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Florida death toll tops 32,000

A Manatee County resident is among the 138 latest COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, there have been 609 residents who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, according to the health department.

Statewide, the deaths of 135 residents and three non-residents were reported on Friday. A total of 32,093 people have died in Florida from COVID-19 — 31,522 residents and 571 non-residents.

The state health department also reported 5,975 new coronavirus infections in Florida. Infections in the state now total 1,936,207.

In Manatee County, there were 134 new cases reported. Locally there have been 32,443 people infected with the coronavirus.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,301 to 27,376. The death toll remained at 749.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,841 to 3,850. The death toll remained at 75.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,809 to 2,813. The death toll remained at 31.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 112,672 to 113,045. The death toll rose from 1,523 to 1,533.

Pinellas County cases increased from 67,359 to 67,554. The death toll rose from 1,465 to 1,472.

This is a developing story and will be updated.