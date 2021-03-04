12 people in Manatee public schools catch COVID-19. These are the 9 affected campuses

Twelve people — 11 students and one employee — at nine Manatee County School District campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district reported Thursday. As a result, at least 182 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore High School, one positive student and eight exposures.

Braden River Middle School, two positive student and 18 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School, one positive student and 24 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School, two positive students and seven exposures

Lee Middle School, one positive student and 26 exposures.

Lincoln Memorial Academy, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Miller Elementary School, one positive student and 36 exposures.

Nolan Middle School, one positive employee and one exposure.

Williams Elementary, two positive students and 46 exposures.

As of Thursday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 20 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary has reported the most cases — 16.

The district has reported a total of 351 coronavirus infections and at least 4,893 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.