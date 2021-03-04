COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. 126 new deaths reported statewide

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident. Statewide, 126 new deaths were reported Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health Department.

In Manatee County, there have been 608 residents killed by COVID-19, according to the health department.

Across the state, the deaths of 120 residents and six non-residents were reported Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,387 residents and 568 non-residents killed by the respiratory disease.

Florida also reported 6,118 new coronavirus Infections in the state now total 1,930,232.

Manatee County reported 133 new infections, Locally, cases now total 32,309.

In Manatee County, there were 70 patients admitted to local hospitals on Thursday with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Statewide, there were 3,557 patients admitted to hospitals on Thursday because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had 60 available beds, including 11 ICU beds, according to AHCA, which does not account for whether those beds are adequately staffed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.