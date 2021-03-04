4 people in Manatee District come down with COVID. These are the affected schools

Four people — three students and one employee — in the Manatee County School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Wednesday. As a result, at least 79 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Jain Middle School, one positive student and 28 exposures.

Manatee Technical College (all campuses), one positive student and five exposures.

Prine Elementary School, one positive student and 31 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School, one positive employee and 15 exposures.

As of Wednesdaty, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 20 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary has reported the most cases — 16.

The district has reported a total of 339 coronavirus infections and at least 4,711 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.