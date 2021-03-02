Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 7 more Manatee County residents. Local death toll surpasses 600

Manatee

Seven Manatee County residents were among the latest 140 COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee now stands at 602.

The deaths of 136 residents and four non-residents were reported statewide on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,135 residents and 561 non-residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

The state also recorded 7,179 new coronavirus infections. There have been 1,918,100 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Manatee County had 127 new cases, making 32,089 people locally who have been infected.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

