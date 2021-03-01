New COVID cases reported in Manatee schools. 134 people sent home from these campuses

Nine people in the Manatee County School District — seven students and two employees — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 134 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Ballard Elementary School, one positive employee and 12 exposures.

Braden River Middle School one positive student and 14 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, two positive students and 19 exposures.

Moody Elementary School, one positive student and 32 exposures.

Palmetto High School, one positive student and six exposures.

Parrish Community High School, two positive students and 27 exposures.

Prine Elementary School, one positive employee and 24 exposures.

As of Monday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 20 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary has reported the most cases — 16.

The district has reported a total of 333 coronavirus infections and at least 4,604 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.