More CARES Act relief funds on the way for Manatee County. Here’s who can apply 

Manatee County businesses, non-profits and homeowners will have an opportunity to apply for additional rounds of CARES Act relief funds this month.

The federally-funded program is aimed at helping U.S. businesses, residents and state and local governments weather the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving jobs and important community services.

Manatee County has been allocated up to $70 million in CARES Act relief funds, of which roughly $51.4 million has already been approved for use.

Three kinds of funding will be available in the upcoming round of applications.

Non-profit grants

Non-profit organizations can apply for up to $5,000 in financial assistance to purchase PPE (personal protective equipment) and other items needed for safely reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional funds will also be available for non-profit food charities that are already receiving CARES Act aid for local food distribution.

The application window for non-profits opens on Tuesday and closes on Friday at noon.

Small business grants

Small business owners in Manatee County can apply for a $5,000 grant to spend on items for safe operation such as sanitation and safety supplies, PPE, signage and outdoor seating.

Active businesses with 500 employees or less qualify for the grant. The business must also be privately-owned and headquartered in Manatee County, and it cannot have received previous CARES Act funding.

The application window with open on Thursday and close on Friday, March 19, or once 250 applications have been received.

Housing assistance

A limited number of homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments due to hardship from the pandemic can apply for the Mortgage Assistance Program.

The application window will open on March 15 and close on March 19, or once 75 applications have been received.

A separate pot of relief money is available for renters through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Renters can apply for up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance through the program, and applications are open now.

Visit mymanatee.org/manateecares for more information and to apply for CARES Act funds.