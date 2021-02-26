COVID-19 kills 9 more Manatee County residents. More than 100 new infections reported

COVID-19 has killed nine more Manatee County residents. They were among 146 newly confirmed deaths reported Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus now stands at 586, according to the health department.

As of Friday, the official statewide death toll was 31,164, which includes 540 non-residents.

There were 5,922 new coronavirus infections reported on Florida, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,898,223.

In Manatee, there were 106 new infections reported Friday. The total number of infections in Manatee is now up to at least 31,685.











This is a developing story and will be updated.