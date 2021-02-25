Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its stores in Florida

Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID 19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, the company announced Thursday.

Appointment scheduling starts at 7 a.m. EST Friday.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix Chief Executive Officer Todd Jones said in a statement released Thursday. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Vaccinations are being provided to individuals ages 65 and older, while supplies last. Appointments are required and can be scheduled through Publix’s online reservation system at publix.com/covid-vaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.