Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. More than 100 new infections reported

Manatee

A Manatee County resident is among the 140 newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday.

In Manatee County, there have been 577 residents killed by COVID-19, according to the state’s official death toll.

Statewide, the deaths of 138 residents and two non-residents reported Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,478 residents and 540 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The state health department also added 6,640 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. Infections in the state now total 1,892,301.

In Manatee County, there were 110 new cases reported. Local infections total 31,579.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service