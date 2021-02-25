COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. More than 100 new infections reported

A Manatee County resident is among the 140 newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday.

In Manatee County, there have been 577 residents killed by COVID-19, according to the state’s official death toll.

Statewide, the deaths of 138 residents and two non-residents reported Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,478 residents and 540 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The state health department also added 6,640 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. Infections in the state now total 1,892,301.

In Manatee County, there were 110 new cases reported. Local infections total 31,579.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,714 to 26,804. The death toll rose from 724 to 730.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,734 to 3,747. The death toll rose from 72 to 73.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,769 to 2,777. The death toll remained at 29.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 110,086 to 110,485. The death toll rose from 1,470 to 1,484.





Pinellas County cases increased from 65,623 to 65,937. The death toll rose from 1,432 to 1,433.





This is a developing story and will be updated.