2 more Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. These are their campuses

Two more students in the Manatee County School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Wednesday. As a result, at least 41 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Manatee High School, one positive student and 13 exposures.

Parrish Community High School, one positive and 28 exposures.

As of Tuesday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 20 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 18 at Parrish Community High School and 17 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 311 coronavirus infections and at least 4,285 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.