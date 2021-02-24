Two Manatee County residents among latest 129 COVID-19 deaths statewide

Two Manatee County residents are among the latest 129 deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

In Manatee County, the death toll of residents killed by the illness now stands at 576.

Across Florida, the deaths of 127 residents and two non-residents were included in the latest data from the state health department. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,340 residents and 538 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

There also were 7,128 new coronavirus infections across the state confirmed on Wednesday. A total of 1,885,661 people have contracted the virus in Florida.

In Manatee County, there were 155 new infections reported. Manatee County has had at least 31,469 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

The latest data revealed that 151 residents with a median age of 39 tested positive while another 2,475 residents tested negative. The positivity rate of local cases decreased on Wednesday, to 5.8% from 7.4% the previous day.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased in Manatee County again on Wednesday, with 54 patients admitted with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, compared to 53 patients on Tuesday, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Across the state, overall hospitalizations continued to drop. On Wednesday, there were 4,077 people admitted because of COVID-19, compared to 4,198 admitted on Tuesday.

Manatee County’s three general hospitals — Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital — had 60 available beds, including six ICU beds, according to AHCA, which does not account for avilable staffing/

Meanwhile, there have been 23,819 people fully inoculated against COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the state health department. Another 25,711 people in Manatee County have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, there have been 1,492,509 people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, while another 1,299,609 people have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,622 to 26,714. The death toll dropped from 725 to 724.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,706 to 3,734. The death toll remained at 72.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,766 to 2,769. The death toll remained at 29.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 109,527 to 110,086. The death toll rose from 1,465 to 1,470.





Pinellas County cases increased from 65,375 to 65,623. The death toll rose from 1,430 to 1,432.