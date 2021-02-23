COVID vaccines coming to CVS pharmacies in Florida. One location is in Manatee

A CVS location in Manatee County is among 81 stores that will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations statewide, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

The new vaccine sites will bring about 62,000 additional vaccines a week to Florida through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Groceries, are already distributing vaccines to Florida seniors through the program.

For now, Manatee is one of only three counties in the Tampa Bay area that will get CVS vaccination sites. Hillsborough County is slated for one site and Polk County is slated for two. The bulk of the planned CVS vaccination sites, 67 in total, are in Miami-Dade County.

A list of the selected CVS locations was not provided, and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about which CVS store in Manatee County will be participating.

A CVS Health representative said that a list of specific locations will not be released by the retailer.

“Because locations and supply are limited, we want to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment,” communications director Joe Goode said in an email. “Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool at CVS.com to find a location that is convenient for them to access.”

Like at other retail locations offering the vaccine, immunization at CVS will be offered by appointment only and according to state guidelines. That means that seniors 65 and up, long-term care facility residents and staff and certain healthcare workers currently qualify to sign up, and proof of full or part-time Florida residency will be required.

Appointments will open later this week, according to the governor’s office. Sign-up will be available at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. Residents without internet access can dial CVS customer service at 800-746-7287 for help.

The program will expand to other CVS locations as more vaccine becomes available, according to the governor’s office.