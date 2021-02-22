Six more Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. These are their campuses

Six students at six different Manatee County public chools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 72 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected people while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River High School, one positive student and 29 exposures.

King Middle School, one positive student and 18 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School, one positive student and 10 exposures.

Palmetto High School, one positive student and six exposures.

Samoset Elementary School, one positive student and three exposures.

Southeast High School, one positive student and six exposures.

As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 19 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 17 at Parrish Community High School and 16 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 301 coronavirus infections and at least 4,184 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.