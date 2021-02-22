COVID update | 75 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. 161 new deaths in Florida

Manatee County has 75 new coronavirus cases among the 4,151 new cases statewide, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

In Manatee County, there are 31,173 people who have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Across Florida, a total of 1,872,923 people have tested positive.

The deaths of 159 residents and two non-residents were also reported by the state’s health’s department. Across Florida, there have been 30,065 residents and 530 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, the death toll remain unchanged on Monday, at 577 residents.

The latest new cases include 72 local residents who tested positive with a media age of 40, according to the health department. The daily positivity rate increased to 6% on Monday, from 5.3% the previous day.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline. On Monday, hospitalizations had decreased by about 39% during the past month, with 4,175 people in a hospital with COVID-19 a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. In Manatee County, there were 49 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had 86 available beds, including 12 ICU beds, on Monday afternoon, according to AHCA, which does not account for whether those beds are adequately staffed.

As of Monday morning, there were 21,316 people in Manatee County who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to the state health department. Another 24,278 have received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Across Florida, there have been 1,398,394 people who have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus and another 1,300,197 people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,488 to 26,573. The death toll rose from 715 to 718.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,67 to 3,685. The death toll remained at 73.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,757 to 2,758. The death toll remained at 29.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 108,964 to 109,174. The death toll rose from 1,448 to 1,455.





Pinellas County cases increased from 64,951 to 65,191. The death toll rose from 1,414 to 1,429.