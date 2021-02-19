Coronavirus

Two Manatee County residents among latest 224 COVID-19 deaths in Florida

Manatee

Two Manatee County residents are among the latest 224 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, the Florida Department of Health said Friday.

In Manatee County, there have now been 570 residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

The deaths of 218 residents and six non-residents were reported across the state on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 29,692 residents and 522 non-residents killed in the state by the respiratory disease.

Statewide, there were 6,683 new coronavirus infections reported Friday, raising the state’s total number of infections to 1,856,427.

In Manatee County, with 129 new infections reported on Friday, there have now been 30,892 people who have contracted the virus.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

