Two Manatee County residents among latest 224 COVID-19 deaths in Florida

Two Manatee County residents are among the latest 224 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, the Florida Department of Health said Friday.

In Manatee County, there have now been 570 residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

The deaths of 218 residents and six non-residents were reported across the state on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 29,692 residents and 522 non-residents killed in the state by the respiratory disease.

Statewide, there were 6,683 new coronavirus infections reported Friday, raising the state’s total number of infections to 1,856,427.

In Manatee County, with 129 new infections reported on Friday, there have now been 30,892 people who have contracted the virus.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,229 to 26,352. The death toll rose from 701 to 704.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,624 to 3,652. The death toll rose from 71 to 72.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,744 to 2,749. The death toll rose from 26 to 28.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 107,806 to 108,218. The death toll rose from 1,438 to 1,447.

Pinellas County cases increased from 64,099 to 64,466. The death toll increased from 1,397 to 1,411.

