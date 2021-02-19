4 Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. These are the affected campuses

Four students at four Manatee County public elementary schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Thursday. As a result, at least 35 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected people while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and 12 exposures.

Manatee Elementary School, one positive student and 12 exposures.

Parrish Community High School, one positive student and 9 exposures.

Southeast High School, one positive student and two exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 19 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 17 at Parrish Community High School and 15 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 295 coronavirus infections and at least 4,112 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.