18 Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. This where they go to school

Herald staff report

Eighteen students at 10 Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 318 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Tuesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 18 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 16 at Parrish Community High School and 14 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 285 coronavirus infections and at least 3,998 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

