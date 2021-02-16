18 Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. This where they go to school

Eighteen students at 10 Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 318 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Abel Elementary School, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Bayshore Elementary School, two positive students and 39 exposures.

Braden River Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, four positive students and 66 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School, three positive students and 85 exposures.

Lincoln Memorial Academy, two positive students and 24 exposures.

Manatee High School, two positive students and 14 exposures.

Moody Elementary School, two positive students and 53 exposures.

Prine Elementary School, one positive student and 14 exposures.

Willis Elementary School, one positive student and five exposures.

As of Tuesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 18 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 16 at Parrish Community High School and 14 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 285 coronavirus infections and at least 3,998 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.