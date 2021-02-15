Coronavirus

Manatee COVID update: Florida reports 51 coronavirus cases in county, 3,615 in state

Manatee

Florida confirmed 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County.

The state Department of Health released the latest update Monday afternoon, announcing that Manatee now has 30,384 total confirmed cases. The county’s death toll remains at 547.

Across the state, Florida added 3,615 new infections and 159 new deaths, the fewest cases since 2,331 on Oct. 31. The new cases bring the total number to 1,830,988 and the resident death toll to 28,934. The non-resident death toll rose from 496 to 500.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM SUNDAY TO MONDAY

FLORIDA FROM SUNDAY TO MONDAY

SURROUNDING COUNTIES

