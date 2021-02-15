Manatee COVID update: Florida reports 51 coronavirus cases in county, 3,615 in state

Florida confirmed 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County.

The state Department of Health released the latest update Monday afternoon, announcing that Manatee now has 30,384 total confirmed cases. The county’s death toll remains at 547.

Across the state, Florida added 3,615 new infections and 159 new deaths, the fewest cases since 2,331 on Oct. 31. The new cases bring the total number to 1,830,988 and the resident death toll to 28,934. The non-resident death toll rose from 496 to 500.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM SUNDAY TO MONDAY

Cases increased from 30,333 to 30,384. (837 new cases were recorded over the past week.)

The death toll remained at 547.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,311 to 1,317.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.3 percent to 7.2 percent.

FLORIDA FROM SUNDAY TO MONDAY

Cases increased from 1,827,373 to 1,830,988.

The resident death toll rose from 28,779 to 28,934. The non-resident death toll increased from 496 to 500.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7 percent to 6.8 percent.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES