Manatee County COVID update: 77 new cases, over 40,000 have been vaccinated

Another 77 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,436 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 96 additional Florida residents. In a rarity, no new non-resident deaths were recorded on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 28,779 residents and 496 non-residents.

Sunday’s numbers of new cases and deaths are the lowest reported by the state health department this year. However, Florida continues to see some of the highest numbers in the U.S.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, the death toll remained at 547 on Sunday, while the cumulative count of cases since testing began rose to 30,333.

Of known Manatee County COVID-19 cases, about 4% have resulted in hospitalization and about 2% have been fatal, according to health department data.

The local positivity rate ticked up slightly this week after it had been on a downward trend over the last several weeks.

Over the last week, an average of 6.3% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 5.9% the week prior and 7.9% a month ago.

As of Saturday, over 40,000 people had now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. That number includes over 22,000 people who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 17,000 who have been fully inoculated.

Statewide, over 1.2 million had received a first dose, and over 1 million were fully inoculated.

