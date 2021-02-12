6 Manatee public school students test positive for COVID. This where they go to school

Six students at four Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, at least 90 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: Two positive students and 46 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School: Two positive students. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Willis Elementary: One positive student and 24 exposures.

As of Friday , the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 18 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 16 at Parrish Community High School and 14 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 267 coronavirus infections and at least 3,671 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.