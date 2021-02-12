34 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee County. Total cases top 30,000 infections

The COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County spiked on Friday, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 34 new deaths — almost a fifth of all new deaths reported statewide.

Meanwhile, the local case count since the start of the pandemic surpassed 30,000 in Manatee County. With the 146 new infections reported on Friday, there have been 30,118 people in Manatee County who have contracted the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there now have been 547 residents in Manatee County who have died from COVID-19.

Statewide, there were 190 new deaths reported Friday, including those of seven non-residents. Florida’s official death toll now includes 28,565 residents and 496 non-residents.

The Florida Department of Health also confirmed 7,617 new infection across the state, raising the total who have been infected to 1,814,22.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,801 to 25,878. The death toll remained 676.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,511 to 3,524. The death toll remained at 69.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,688 to 2,694. The death toll rose from 24 to 25.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 105,142 to 105,621. The death toll increased from 1,387 to 1,395.





Pinellas County cases increased from 62,499 to 62,788. The death toll remained 1,372.





This is a developing story and will be updated.