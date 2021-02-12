5 students in Manatee School District test positive for COVID-19. These are their campuses

Five students at four Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Thursday. As a result, at least 38 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Abel Elementary School: One positive student and eight exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School: Two positive students and eight exposures.

Sugg Middle School: One positive student and four exposures.

As of Thursday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 18 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 16 at Parrish Community High School and 14 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 260 coronavirus infections and at least 3,568 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.