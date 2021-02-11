Coronavirus

Three more deaths in Manatee County are among 180 new COVID fatalities in Florida

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 144 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That brings Manatee County’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to 513 residents, while the cumulative case count now stands at 29,972.

Statewide, 8,525 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 174 additional Florida residents and six additional non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll is now 28,871 people, including 489 non-residents.

Florida continues to have the third-most cases and fourth-most deaths of any state during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, positivity rates remain down compared to levels recorded over the last several months.

Over the last week, an average of 5.7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 7.3% the week prior and 8.9% a month ago.

As of Wednesday, 20,986 people in Manatee had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had 14,533 been fully inoculated, according to the health department’s county vaccine report.

Statewide, over 2.1 million had received a first dose, and over 891,000 were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service